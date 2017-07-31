Neighborhood Eats: Ice cream made-to-order

On this last day of National Ice Cream Month, we took our Neighborhood Eats to a very unusual, very tasty ice cream parlor.

It’s called Creamistry, located on the Katy Freeway, inbound, just west of the Grand Parkway.

The staff takes your ice cream order and then makes it on-the-spot, fresh, using liquid nitrogen.

The liquid sweet cream and other ingredients you choose become ice cream in seconds. It is quite a visual display.

The ice cream comes out rich and creamy with no ice crystals since it has never been stored in a freezer.

The regular size is a large $6 cup that’s more than enough for one person and could easily be shared by two people.

