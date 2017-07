July is National Hot Dog Month and the folks at Good Dog Houston are excited about that.

HOUSTON – July is National Hot Dog Month and the folks at Good Dog Houston are excited about that.

They were the subject of our KHOU Neighborhood Eats report today.

At their two locations in Montrose and the Heights, Good Dog Houston is expecting big crowds, especially tomorrow, on the 4th of July.

For more info, visit: http://gooddoghouston.com/

© 2017 KHOU-TV