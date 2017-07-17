Neighborhood Eats: Favorite Italian spot in Katy keeps 'em coming back!

KATY, Texas – Antonia's Restaurant in Katy is always highly ranked by Trip Advisor so we checked it out in our Neighborhood Eats report.

The chicken parmigiana is the most popular dish. The chicken marsala is the best around and the calamari and egg plant are unparalleled.

Antonia's customer return rate is about 60 percent, said Assistant General Manager Paul Owen.

Antonia's is open seven days a week for lunch and dinner. Average dinner price for two is about $22.

© 2017 KHOU-TV