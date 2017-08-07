3 of Houston's best chefs compete on KHOU 11 News This Morning

HOUSTON – A friendly competition took place on KHOU 11 News This Morning in celebration of Houston Restaurant Weeks.

The chefs from Americas, Liberty Kitchen and Kuu Restaurant, all located in the Memorial City area, threw down for a small panel of judges that included KHOU 11 New morning show reporter Sherry Williams.

The winner, by the thinnest margin, was Lance Fegen of Liberty Kitchen. He prepared breaded chicken breast with ratatouille. The real winners, however, were the judges. Everything was absolutely delicious, Williams said.

Houston holds the largest Restaurant Weeks in the nation, officials said, raising money for the Houston Food Bank. Customers get a reduced price meal at Houston’s best restaurants. A portion of the money supports the food bank.

