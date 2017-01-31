In-N-Out Burger headed to Houston

In-N-Out Burgers are served at the John Varvatos 13th Annual Stuart House benefit presented by Chrysler with Kids' Tent by Hasbro Studios at John Varvatos Boutique on April 17, 2016. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for John Varvatos)

HOUSTON- For decades California natives have raved about In-N-Out Burger, and the popular fast food may soon be available in the Houston area.

According to the Houston Business Journal, the chain is closing on multiple locations in Houston with an official announcement is planned for later this year.

In-N-Out Burger already has more than 20 restaurants open in the Dallas area.

The restaurant is known for its simple burger menu, and its customer often using the term "animal style."

