How to make your 'Fat Tuesday' party unique

Today is the last day of Mardi Gras, literally Fat Tuesday.

So lots of folks are going to party tonight before they give up their favorite treats for the Lenten season which starts tomorrow.

Whether you are partying at home or at a neighborhood spot like Live Oak Lounge and Grill in Third Ward, there are plenty of ways to spice up the party and make your Mardi Gras celebration unique.

This morning on KHOU 11, wedding planner to the stars and special events wizard Darryl Wilson shared tips for making your party pop on a dollar store budget.

And Live Oak Lounge Chef Rich Bacon (real name) taught us about shrimp Opelousas and the best boudin balls and beignets you've ever tasted!

