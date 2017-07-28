Frenchy's to permanently close 4 locations Monday

After nearly 50 years of dishing fried chicken to hungry Houstonians, a local icon will be closing the doors to its original location. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Frenchy’s Chicken is closing four of its locations for good on Monday.

Frenchy’s on Friday released the following statement about the closures:

"Frenchy's Chicken has been committed to serving the greater Houston community since we opened in 1969. Some locations are owned and operated by franchisees. As part of our ongoing service commitment to our customers and the integrity of our brand, we recently chose to terminate our agreement with a non-compliant franchisee. The four locations owned and operated by this franchisee will be closed as a result on Monday, July 31.”

The four locations are one at 11051 Fuqua, one at 9344 Jones Road, one at 8110 Kirby Drive and one at 1737 FM 2234 in Missouri City.

Back in May, Frenchy’s announced its original location on Scott Street would be moved to a new location in the Third Ward in spring 2018. Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, which has been located next door to Frenchy’s since it first opened, plans to take over the property to construct its new sanctuary.

