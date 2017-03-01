Free Starbucks: Macchiatos are BOGO this weekend

Starbucks is offering two new macchiato flavors for spring, the Coconutmilk Mocha Macchiato and the Iced Cinnamon Almondmilk Macchiato. (Photo: Starbucks)

Spring is on its way, and with it, two new Starbucks macchiatos. And that means macchiatos are buy one, get one free this weekend to celebrate.

The new macchiatos, available for a limited time, represent the fickle weather for this time of year. The Coconutmilk Mocha Macchiato is a hot beverage for gloomy days, and the Iced Cinnamon Almondmilk Macchiato is more of a sunny-day drink.

In honor of the new flavors, you can buy a macchiato in any size, hot or iced, and get one of equal or lesser value for free starting March 2 and ending March 6.

The deal lasts from 2 to 5 p.m., so bring a friend along for that afternoon pick-me-up.

