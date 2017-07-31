Dine well, do good: Houston Restaurant Weeks 2017

B & B Butchers and Restaurant

HOUSTON - Houston Restaurant Weeks 2017 kicks off Tuesday and promises to be bigger and better than ever.

You can enjoy specially priced lunches, brunches and dinners at hundreds of restaurants from Galveston to The Woodlands -- and in between. And it's all for a good cause.

The five-week event is a fundraiser for the Houston Food Bank and its partners in Montgomery and Galveston counties.

Here’s how it works:

The pre-set, multi-course meals are $20 for lunch; $22 for brunch; and $35 or $45 for dinner.

Each time a diner orders the specially-priced meals, participating restaurants donate a portion of the proceeds to the Houston Food Bank.

The donations for each lunch or brunch provide nine meals for the food bank. Each $35 dinner provides 15 meals and each $45 dinner will provide 21 meals.

"Houston Restaurant Weeks gives people in Houston an opportunity to experience Houston's exceptional restaurants while providing much-needed relief for families suffering from hunger,” said Houston Food Bank CEO Brian Greene. “We are grateful to once again be the beneficiary of this incredible event."

The Houston Food Bank is the largest source of food for hunger relief charities in 18 southeast Texas counties. Each year, they feed 800,000 people through a network of 600 food pantries, soup kitchens, senior centers and other charities.

Houston Restaurant Weeks runs from August 1 through September 4.

Click here for a list of participating restaurants. You can also search for HRW menus on their website.

