KHOU
Close

Bud Light is now 35!

Bud Light is 35 years old. Seems like it hit shelves just yesterday doesn't it? Over at the Anheuser-Busch plant in east Houston - they gave us a behind-the-scenes birthday tour.

Sherry Williams, KHOU 12:17 PM. CDT May 24, 2017

HOUSTON – Bud Light is now 35 years old. 

Anheuser-Busch representatives in Houston said it is America’s most popular beer, and the company is the nation’s biggest brewer.

Bud Light is the official beer of the NFL. On KHOU 11 News This Morning we got a behind-the-scenes hands on tour of the facility in east Houston.

For more info about tours offered to the public, visit: http://www.anheuser-busch.com/

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories