As people cook at home more, Chili's, Maggiano's owner suffers

The owner and franchisor of Chili's and Maggiano's restaurants reported falling sales and reduced its profit outlook as the casual dining sector's struggles continue.

With lower grocery costs encouraging more consumers to eat at home, Brinker International said that both of its restaurant brands suffered from declining foot traffic and increased expenses.

"We are not satisfied with our second quarter results," CEO Wyman Roberts said in a statement. "While we believe our initiatives can deliver share gains, our overall performance was hurt by a much weaker-than-expected casual dining category. We are taking actions to sharpen our focus on more impactful innovation and execution designed to create long-term value for our shareholders."

The company announced it had "reorganized Chili's restaurant operations team and certain positions at the Restaurant Support Center to streamline our staffing to align with our current management strategy," in a move that will cost $6 million in severance and restructuring charges. It will eventually save $12 million annually.

Brinker shares (EAT) fell 3%, or $1.38, to $45.78 in morning trading.

Sales at company-owned Chili's locations open at least 18 months fell 3.3% in the fiscal second quarter ended Dec. 28, while comparable sales at franchised Chili's stores fell 3.5%.

Many restaurant chains still struggling

Logan's Roadhouse, which filed for bankruptcy in 2016. The company's difficulties resemble the trend of the broader casual dining sector. Others that are sputtering include Ruby Tuesday, which recently mapped out a revitalization plan after its latest quarterly loss more than doubled.

"Casual dining will remain most challenged" in the restaurant sector in 2016 as "consumers are wrestling with higher non-discretionary spending needs while restaurant companies face higher operating costs. Low commodity prices are helping, but advantage will erode as labor costs rise."

Overall, Brinker's quarterly revenue fell 2.2%, compared to a year earlier, to $771 million. Net income fell 27.5% to $34.6 million. On a per-share basis, earnings excluding one-time items were 71 cents, down from 78 cents a year earlier.

For the 2017 fiscal year, the company is now projecting earnings per share excluding one-time items of $3.05 to $3.15, down from a previous projection of $3.40 to $3.50.

