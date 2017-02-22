Añejo celebrates National Margarita Day

KHOU
It is Margarita Day in America. Every Feb. 22 the day is celebrated with food, fun and, of course, margaritas - every variety imaginable.

Sherry Williams, KHOU 9:18 AM. CST February 22, 2017

HOUSTON – It is Margarita Day in America.

Every Feb. 22 the day is celebrated with food, fun and, of course, margaritas – every variety imaginable.

At Añejo in Uptown Park they are celebrating with $5 margaritas all day, Herradura premium tequila tastings and some of the tastiest Tex-Mex in Houston.

In fact, most all Tex-Mex restaurants and bars are celebrating Margarita Day with specials today. So go out and enjoy — responsibly!

