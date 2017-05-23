Dina Merrill, heiress and actress, dies at 93

Actress Dina Merrill attends the 'City Meals-On-Wheels' 15th Annual Power Lunch for Women November 15, 2001 at the Pierre Hotel in New York, NY. (Photo by Lawrence Lucier/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Dina Merrill, the rebellious heiress who defied her super-rich parents to become an actress, often portraying stylish wives or "the other woman," has died. She was 93.

Merrill died Monday, according to a family spokeswoman. The cause of death and other details weren't immediately available Tuesday.

With the help of Katharine Hepburn, who recommended her for the 1957 comedy The Desk Set, Merrill was a popular star for years, due in part because of her resemblance to Grace Kelly. Her films included Operation Petticoat, The Sundowners and Robert Altman's Hollywood satire The Player. She was also a dedicated philanthropist and supporter of the arts.

