KHOU
Close

Diddy/Puff/Sean Combs says he was joking about changing his name, again, to 'Love'

Carly Mallenbaum, USA TODAY , KHOU 6:01 PM. CST November 07, 2017

On Saturday, Sean Combs' birthday, the artist who's also gone by "Diddy" and "Puff" announced that he wanted everyone to wish a "Happy 48th" to "Love."

Yep, the rapper and music mogul expressed that he would like to go by that name now; "Love" or "Brother Love."

 

 

But, on Tuesday, he claimed he was "only playing" when he said, "I will not be answering to Puffy, or any of my other monikers."

In another video posted on Twitter, Diddy said, "Today I've come to the conclusion that you cannot play around with the Internet. Due to an overwhelming response from the media out there, and just due to there not wanting to be any confusion, I was only joking. I didn't change my name. It's just part of one of my alter egos, and one my alter egos is Love."

 

 

He continued: "But to set the record straight, because I have a lot of press to do the next couple weeks, you can address me by any of my older names, but if you still want to call me Love, you can call me Love, baby."

 

© 2017 USATODAY.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories