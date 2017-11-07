Diddy/Puff/Sean Combs says he was joking about changing his name, again, to 'Love'

P. Diddy attends the 2004 Rock the Vote Awards on February 7, 2004 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Giulio Marcocchi/Getty Images) (Photo: Giulio Marcocchi, 2004 Getty Images)

On Saturday, Sean Combs' birthday, the artist who's also gone by "Diddy" and "Puff" announced that he wanted everyone to wish a "Happy 48th" to "Love."

Yep, the rapper and music mogul expressed that he would like to go by that name now; "Love" or "Brother Love."

My new name is LOVE aka Brother Love. #TakeDat pic.twitter.com/gArAXusygG — Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) November 4, 2017

But, on Tuesday, he claimed he was "only playing" when he said, "I will not be answering to Puffy, or any of my other monikers."

In another video posted on Twitter, Diddy said, "Today I've come to the conclusion that you cannot play around with the Internet. Due to an overwhelming response from the media out there, and just due to there not wanting to be any confusion, I was only joking. I didn't change my name. It's just part of one of my alter egos, and one my alter egos is Love."

Today, I've come to the conclusion that you CANNOT play around with the internet. pic.twitter.com/ANXouExGhA — Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) November 7, 2017

He continued: "But to set the record straight, because I have a lot of press to do the next couple weeks, you can address me by any of my older names, but if you still want to call me Love, you can call me Love, baby."

