Diddy/Puff/Sean Combs says he was joking about changing his name, again, to 'Love'

On Saturday, Sean Combs' birthday, the artist who's also gone by "Diddy" and "Puff" announced that he wanted everyone to wish a "Happy 48th" to "Love."
Yep, the rapper and music mogul expressed that he would like to go by that name now; "Love" or "Brother Love."
I decided to change my name again!— Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) November 4, 2017
My new name is LOVE aka Brother Love. #TakeDat pic.twitter.com/gArAXusygG
But, on Tuesday, he claimed he was "only playing" when he said, "I will not be answering to Puffy, or any of my other monikers."
In another video posted on Twitter, Diddy said, "Today I've come to the conclusion that you cannot play around with the Internet. Due to an overwhelming response from the media out there, and just due to there not wanting to be any confusion, I was only joking. I didn't change my name. It's just part of one of my alter egos, and one my alter egos is Love."
😂😂😂— Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) November 7, 2017
Today, I've come to the conclusion that you CANNOT play around with the internet. pic.twitter.com/ANXouExGhA
He continued: "But to set the record straight, because I have a lot of press to do the next couple weeks, you can address me by any of my older names, but if you still want to call me Love, you can call me Love, baby."
