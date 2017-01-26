Dick Van Dyke remembers the 'masterful comedy' of Mary Tyler Moore

Legendary actor and comedian Dick Van Dyke records the role of Captain Goof-Beard, Goofy's long-last Grandpappy, for an upcoming episode of Disney Junior's hit animated series "Mickey Mouse Clubhouse." (Photo: Todd Wawrychuk, Disney Junior)

When Mary Tyler Moore died Wednesday at 80, the Hollywood community had an outpouring of tributes and salutes to the TV icon, and now Dick Van Dyke is adding his remembrances. Van Dyke and Moore played husband and wife on The Dick Van Dyke Show, and the actor had known her since she was 23 years-old. In 2012, he presented her with the Screen Actors Guild's lifetime achievement award.

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, Van Dyke, now 91, remembers his friend and colleague, starting with meeting the young actress who sounded "a little bit like Katharine Hepburn ."

"My first question was, 'Can this girl do comedy?'" Van Dyke recalls. That question was soon answered. "I got to be on hand and watch her grow into the talent she became. She was just the best."

"I don’t know what made her comic timing so great," he continued. "On Dick Van Dyke, we had Morey Amsterdam and Rose Marie , both of whom were old hams and had razor-sharp timing, and mine wasn’t bad either. But Mary just picked it up so fast. She had us all laughing after a couple of episodes. She just grabbed onto the character and literally turned us into an improv group, it was so well-oiled. That show was the best five years of my life."

Remembering Mary Tyler Moore: Her best quotes on comedy (and life) Van Dyke also remembers the "milestone" series that was The Mary Tyler Moore Show.

"It kicked off an awful lot of enthusiasm in a lot of women," he said. "She got it moving! Thank God she ended up with Carl Reiner and those writers, who just understood her and what she did. The episode when Chuckles the Clown died? She was at the funeral and she was crying and suddenly, as she recalled him, she began to laugh. It was a performance that had me on the floor! It was just masterful comedy."

We mourn Mary Tyler Moore, but not in the way her show mourned Chuckles the Clown The actor, who explained that he did not get to see much of Moore in her final years due to her declining health, explained how happy he was to present her with the SAG Award . "Outside of her family, I don’t think there was anyone more proud of her than I was. Just to watch her grow was such a thrill for me. She left an imprint on television comedy."

