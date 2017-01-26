Dick Van Dyke remembers the 'masterful comedy' of Mary Tyler Moore

When Mary Tyler Moore died Wednesday at 80, the Hollywood community had an outpouring of tributes and salutes to the TV icon, and now Dick Van Dyke is adding his remembrances. Van Dyke and Moore played husband and wife on The Dick Van Dyke Show, and the actor had known her since she was 23 years-old. In 2012, he presented her with the Screen Actors Guild's lifetime achievement award.
Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, Van Dyke, now 91, remembers his friend and colleague, starting with meeting the young actress who sounded "a little bit like
"My first question was, 'Can this girl do comedy?'" Van Dyke recalls. That question was soon answered. "I got to be on hand and watch her grow into the talent she became. She was just the best."
"I don’t know what made her comic timing so great," he continued. "On Dick Van Dyke, we had
"It kicked off an awful lot of enthusiasm in a lot of women," he said. "She got it moving! Thank God she ended up with
