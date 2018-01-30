Diane Keaton defends Woody Allen against molestation accusation

diane-keaton-001 (Photo: KHOU)

Oscar winner Diane Keaton is defending Woody Allen as he faces renewed criticism stemming from an accusation by his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, that he sexually molested her when she was a child in 1992.

As many actors publicly express regret over working with the legendary director, Keaton on Monday tweeted her support of Allen, who directed and co-starred with her in 1977's Annie Hall, which won her the Academy Award for best actress.

"Woody Allen is my friend and I continue to believe him. It might be of interest to take a look at the 60 Minute interview from 1992 and see what you think," she said, linking to a 15-minute Allen interview with 60 Minutes correspondent Steve Kroft.

On Tuesday, Judd Apatow responded with tweets attacking Allen. "I see a man who wanted what he wanted and didn’t care that he was having an affair with a 19 year old when he was 54 who was also his daughter’s sister. He also took nude photos of this child who he had known since she was nine and left them out for his family to see. Narcissism," Apatow tweeted. He suggested Keaton might not have her priorities straight in defending Allen. "Woody Allen was so awful to that family and all of those kids, some of whom were refugees, some with disabilities.He is so proud of having no relationship with them. Can you imagine being around a family for a decade and not wanting to know any of the children? Heartbreaking," Apatow scolded. Rebecca Hall said she wished she hadn't appeared in Allen's 2008 film, Vicky Cristina Barcelona, and was going to donate her wages to Time's Up, a group fighting sexual harassment and supporting workplace equality. Director/actress Greta Gerwig, who acted in Allen's To Rome with Love in 2012, said she wouldn't work with him again. Keaton isn't the only actor standing by Allen. Alec Baldwin, who appeared in To Rome With Love, has expressed his support. Farrow, who accused Allen of sexually assaulting her in 1992 when she was 7, wrote a Los Angeles Times op-ed piece in November asking why Allen had been "spared" as many men have been held to account in the wake of allegations against Harvey Weinstein. Allen, who was never criminally charged in the matter, has repeatedly denied the accusation.

