Deaths of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds: Billie Lourd speaks

Billie Lourd has broken her silence over losing her mother, Carrie Fisher , and grandmother, Debbie Reynolds .

Lourd, 24 and a star of Fox's Scream Queens, took to Instagram Monday to talk about the tragedy of losing her two famous family members within a span of 24 hours.

Lourd posted a touching portrait of the three from her childhood.

❤👩‍👩‍👧❤ Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist. There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me. A photo posted by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Jan 2, 2017 at 10:09am PST

Fisher died Dec. 27, at age 60, following a heart-related medical emergency on a flight from London to Los Angeles four days earlier. Her death was followed almost immediately by Reynolds' death from an apparent stroke on Wednesday while planning Fisher's funeral.