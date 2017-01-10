'Deadpool' Oscar talk is getting serious after Producers Guild nomination

Actor Ryan Reynolds attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Photo: Frazer Harrison, 2017 Getty Images)

Don't underestimate Deadpool this awards season.

Marvel's comic hit, starring fast-talking Ryan Reynolds as the title hero, has wildly overperformed this awards season, capped off Tuesday morning with a surprise Producers Guild Award nomination.

This followed Deadpool's two big Golden Globe nominations — for best musical or comedy (it lost to La La Land) and best actor in a musical or comedy for Reynolds (he lost to Ryan Gosling).

And last month, Deadpool was nominated for four Critics' Choice Awards: best comedy, best action movie, best actor in a comedy (Reynolds), and best actor in an action movie (Reynolds again). The R-rated film took two Critics' Choice Awards (best comedy and best actor in a comedy).

With the PGAs historically serving as a strong indicator for the Oscars' best picture race, the big question now is: What kind of damage Deadpool can do at February's Academy Awards?

Pete Hammond, awards columnist for Deadline.com, says the PGA nomination and a recent Deadpool Writers Guild Award nomination are a real sign that the film can make Oscar noise.

"Deadpool is doing extremely well in the guild awards, which are big indicator for Oscar success because there are a lot of crossover voting members," says Hammond. "This is all a very good sign for Deadpool that people may be broadening their definition of what’s awards-worthy this year."

Still, Hammond believes a best picture Oscar nomination "would be a tough climb for Deadpool." However, contending in areas such as best adapted screenplay and smaller categories (sound, makeup) are all real possibilities.

Reynolds is aware of the Oscar talk, promising a quirky Deadpool celebration in case of nominations.

"If by chance this happens, prepare for the world's most ridiculous reaction video," Reynolds tweeted Jan. 6.

Producer Simon Kinberg is simply blown away with the latest PGA nomination.

"We are beyond thrilled and humbled by this honor," Kinberg said in a statement to USA TODAY. "We made this movie with a passion and love that audiences responded to. And now it's equally incredible to have our peers embracing that same commitment. We really wanted to make something that broke all the rules, and somehow we didn't get punished for it."