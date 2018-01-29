David Schwimmer sets out to show men 'That's Harassment,' shoot down 'Friends' reunion

Honoree, Actor and Director David Schwimmer speaks during Vital Voices Global Partnership: 2017 Voices Against Solidarity Awards at IAC HQ on December 4, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Vital Voices Global Partnership) (Photo: Paul Morigi, 2017 Getty Images)

Some 14 years after Friends ended, fans have come to realize that Ross Geller wasn't exactly the best boyfriend — or friend — a girl could have. (Remember how he sabotaged Rachel's burgeoning career with his insecurities? And pretended to be a masseur so he could get his hands on a girl he liked?)

Thankfully, David Schwimmer is more enlightened. The actor visited NBC's Megyn Kelly Today Monday to discuss a series of PSAs called "That's Harassment," which he co-produced with Israeli writer/director Sigal Avin.

He explained how his mother had been frequently sexually harassed as a young attorney in Los Angeles. "She just grew up with it, as well as sexism — even by judges and clients and other lawyers."

Schwimmer added, "My sister, and pretty much every friend and colleague and former girlfriend I have ever had has been a victim of sexual harassment, if not sexual assault. So, it is just something that I have always been concerned about and I’ve also been an advocate for the last 20 years for child and adult victims of sexual assault. So when my friend Sigal reached out to me and said, ‘Hey, I’ve got these short films that I wrote that I want to produce and direct, will you help me produce them?’ I was like, Yeah.' ”

He says they've taken the short films created last year and cut them down to 10, 20 and 30-second PSAs that just began running in New York taxis and are getting network pickup. They've also partnered with the National Women's Law Center to create a digital toolkit that companies can incorporate into their training.

Avin said it was important to use "nice, friendly" male characters in each of the films: "They're not monsters, they're not mean. They're just nice guys, good-looking — which almost makes it confusing. You don't really even know it happened."

Schwimmer, 51, says he understands "why, right now, in the current climate, men are reluctant to come forward and speak. Which is a shame, because nothing will happen without dialogue. Part of our goal is to bring men into the conversation."

When Kelly raised Matt Damon's "sexual-violence spectrum" comment as an example of a misstep, he said, "It's really unfair to completely condemn someone for trying to articulate how they feel."

Naturally, Kelly could not resist needling Schwimmer about the likelihood of a Friends reunion. He didn't offer fans much hope.

“The thing is," he said, "I just don’t know if I want to see all of us with crutches, and like walkers. I doubt it, I really doubt it.”

