Danny Trejo visits San Antonio, speaks to group on drug addiction and recovery

SAN ANTONIO-- Those recovering from drug abuse received words of inspiration Thursday from actor Danny Trejo who struggled with drug addiction for years. He spoke at a luncheon held by Alpha Home, a local addiction treatment center.

There's a great need for recovery help in Bexar County with about $1.7 Billion used each year to help with drug abuse and issues related to it.

Trejo spoke to hundreds of people like Valerie Mata, who’s recovering from drug abuse.

“I've gone back and forth with my addiction and it just got to a point where I was not able to get up and take care of myself, take care of my son,” Mata said.

For Mata, losing her son served as her turning point to work toward change. Trejo’s happened in prison 48 years ago. He hasn’t looked back since.

“One of the most important things about being clean and sober is you have to have a strong support system around you,” Trejo said. “The biggest problem is a lot of people get clean and sober and stay in the same environment.”

It’s something Mata said she did for years, which led to several heroin relapses until she found Alpha Home.

“Alpha home is a place you go back to and stick with because they know what you're going through,” Mata said. “Through this place, I've been able to live again and find that hope.”

It’s a piece of hope Trejo also looks to pass along. He hopes it helps save lives as well.

“Everything good that has happened to me has happened as a direct result of helping someone else,” Trejo said. “Maybe not right there at that time but eventually that’s just the way it works.”

