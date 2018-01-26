'Dancing with the Stars' cast members open Austin dance studio

(Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - Three "Dancing with the Stars" cast members have opened a new dance studio inside Domain NORTHSIDE.

Dance With Me was founded by brothers Maks and Val Chmerkovskiy and Tony Dovolani. So far, the three have opened more than 10 studios. Four of their studios are located in Texas.

The studios have classes that cover several variations of dance and are open to beginners and experienced dancers of all ages.

"You can be 20 years old or 80 years old," Dovolani said. "You end up having fun together. You have something that you have in common. It brings people of all walks of life and puts them in the same setting, having a good time. It doesn't have an agenda. It's not prejudice. Dance is love. Dance is passion. Dance is being able to experience life at its fullest."

"Everyone comes together and celebrates each other," Val Chmerkovskiy said. "Everyone feels important, and I think that's the most special thing about our studios."

Pricing for classes is competitive and tailored to each person individually. Styles of dance instruction include ballroom, Latin, contemporary and hip-hop.

