Dan Aykroyd pens wry tribute to ex-fiancée Carrie Fisher

Carrie Fisher will not be digitally recreated in future 'Star Wars' films, Lucasfilm said Friday. (Photo: Chris Pizzello, AP)

Today's celebrity relationships have nothing on that of the stars of the 1970s. Take the quirky relationship between Carrie Fisher and Dan Aykroyd , for example.

The Star Wars actress met the comedian while hosting Saturday Night Live in 1978 and the friendship turned romantic on the set of The Blues Brothers.

Aykroyd shared some tales from their time together in a tribute to Fisher published on Empire Magazine's website Monday, in which he remembered her as a "one-off, broke-the-mould woman."

During visits to L.A. in the early days of their relationship, he recalled how her mother, Debbie Fisher , would cook for them during visits and her brother, Todd Fisher , would give him motorcycle tours of the city. It was through Carrie Fisher, he noted, that he met the scions of showbiz.

When discussion of marriage arose, he wrote, "I gave Carrie a sapphire ring and subsequently in the romance she gave me a Donald Roller Wilson oil painting of a monkey in a blue dress next to a tiny floating pencil, which I kept for years until it began to frighten my children."

She would also issue opinions like, “I love tiny babies. When they cry they turn red and look like screaming tomatoes.”

All of which sound like classic Carrie Fisher. (Though it sounds like she was channeling her mom, Debbie Reynolds , when she told him to "hold your chin up otherwise you look like a tuna.”)

She did have one rule that might have been hard for any Star Wars fanboy to obey: “This romance is finished the second you let out even a threep," she said, banning references to things like android C-3PO . "I’ll be sick for a year.”

Aykroyd also recalled a weekend at Lake Tahoe spent "full-on weeping to Christmas classics." ("Certainly one of the planet’s greatest occasions where LSD was a factor," he explained.)

Their romance ended following a weekend in Martha's Vineyard with John Belushi and his wife.

After describing Aykroyd's new house as looking "like it was abandoned by Fred and Wilma Flintstone ," she asked him for a ride to the airport.

"Carrie wasn’t shallow, we had a great time," he summarized. "She was also in love with Paul Simon . She married him but I hope she kept my ring."

2017 USA Today