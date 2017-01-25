Dan Aykroyd pens wry tribute to ex-fiancée Carrie Fisher

Today's celebrity relationships have nothing on that of the stars of the 1970s. Take the quirky relationship between
The Star Wars actress met the comedian while hosting Saturday Night Live in 1978 and the friendship turned romantic on the set of The Blues Brothers.
Aykroyd shared some tales from their time together in a tribute to Fisher published on Empire Magazine's website Monday, in which he remembered her as a "one-off, broke-the-mould woman."
During visits to L.A. in the early days of their relationship, he recalled how her mother,
When discussion of marriage arose, he wrote, "I gave Carrie a sapphire ring and subsequently in the romance she gave me a Donald Roller Wilson oil painting of a monkey in a blue dress next to a tiny floating pencil, which I kept for years until it began to frighten my children."
She would also issue opinions like, “I love tiny babies. When they cry they turn red and look like screaming tomatoes.”
All of which sound like classic Carrie Fisher. (Though it sounds like she was channeling her mom,
She did have one rule that might have been hard for any Star Wars fanboy to obey: “This romance is finished the second you let out even a threep," she said, banning references to things like android
Aykroyd also recalled a weekend at
Their romance ended following a weekend in
After describing Aykroyd's new house as looking "like it was abandoned by Fred and
"Carrie wasn’t shallow, we had a great time," he summarized. "She was also in love with
2017 USA Today
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs