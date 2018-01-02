DPD detain man allegedly found trespassing in singer Erykah Badu's home

Erykah Badu was dressed in a top hat and tails during her concert at the Verizon Theatre in Grand Prairie Monday night. (Photo: WFAA)

Dallas police detained a man on Monday who was allegedly found trespassing in singer Erykah Badu’s home.

According to a source, the singer called the man a “stalker” and alleged he flew from Detroit where she found him in her Dallas home. The man left the home and was later issued a criminal trespass warning, according to the source.

