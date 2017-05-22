Dallas 'Bachelorette' heading back to work after announcing her engagement

DALLAS -- For Bachelor Nation, premiere night is its own special thrill. Fans and the lucky bachelor or bachelorette meet a slew of new faces, some with jobs you didn’t know were actual employment.

There was Tara the 'Sport Fishing Enthusiast,' Kelly the hard working 'Dog Lover.' Brandon said he paid his bills as a 'Hipster', and Daniel was simply 'Canadian.'

That's why one of the things that made Rachel Lindsay stand out last season was her real love for her work as a lawyer. Turns out her co-workers love her too.

"She is the consummate professional," said John Scully, shareholder and founder of Cooper & Scully, P.C. "I think she represents what is a truly excellent group of professional women in our community here exceptionally well."

Scully is the man Rachel came to, 18 months after he hired her, and asked to leave for a chance at love on TV.

"I told her look, you need to follow your dreams and if you happen to find love along the way all to the better," he said.

Colleagues helped pick up her cases while she dated Nick on 'The Bachelor', but then the opportunity came to be 'The Bachelorette.' Scully says told Rachel to take advantage. Using her skills, of course.

"I kind of feel sorry for the guys on the show," he said, with pride. "She’s pretty tough, I think she has high standards, and she doesn’t suffer fools, I can tell you that".

We know she found someone in that group of suitors. Rachel confirmed this week she’s engaged! But what happens next? We know past Bachelorettes, like Andi and Ali, left their old jobs after the show aired. As for Rachel, she’s ready to return to her roots.

"I talked to her this morning, she said she’d be back next week!" said Scully. "With a big pile of work waiting for her!"

