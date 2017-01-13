Creepy Hollow Haunted House opens for Friday the 13th

It is Friday the 13th and the creepy folks at Creepy Hollow Haunted House are open for business, so are other local haunted houses.

Creepy Hollow opens at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $30.

Also Saturday night there will be a caravan of motorcyclists made up to look like zombies riding from Goe Harley-Davidson in Angleton. The ride will be along Highway 288 from the motorcycle dealership to Creepy Hollow between 6 to 7 p.m.

As with all events at the haunted house, a portion of the proceeds will go to charity.

For more information, visit: http://creepyhollowhauntedhouse.com/

