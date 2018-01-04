Country star Mickey Gilley and son recovering after rollover accident

LUFKIN, TEXAS - A family member of country legend Mickey Gilley confirmed the singer and his son were involved in a car accident Wednesday morning.

Jerry Cox told KENS 5 Gilley and his son Mike were got into a rollover accident after a vehicle pulled out in front of them while they were traveling near Lufkin, Texas on Wednesday morning.

The vehicle reportedly flipped four times and Gilley broke his shoulder and ankle, according to Cox. His son Mike only suffered a few bruises.

Cox said the family is okay and both are recovering from the accident.

© 2018 KENS-TV