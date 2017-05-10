KHOU
Close

Conrad Hilton ordered to come to Houston psychiatric hospital

Conrad Hilton, the younger brother of socialite Paris Hilton, was ordered by the court to get treatment at a psychiatric hospital here in Houston on Wednesday.

KHOU.com , KHOU 9:06 PM. CDT May 10, 2017

HOUSTON - Conrad Hilton, the younger brother of socialite Paris Hilton, was ordered by the court to get treatment at a psychiatric hospital here in Houston on Wednesday.

Conrad was arrested over the weekend for allegedly stealing a car and violating a restraining order taken out by his ex-girlfriend. 

He has been ordered to check into The Menninger Clinic for evaluation. 

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories