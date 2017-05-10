Conrad Hilton ordered to come to Houston psychiatric hospital

HOUSTON - Conrad Hilton, the younger brother of socialite Paris Hilton, was ordered by the court to get treatment at a psychiatric hospital here in Houston on Wednesday.
Conrad was arrested over the weekend for allegedly stealing a car and violating a restraining order taken out by his ex-girlfriend.
He has been ordered to check into The Menninger Clinic for evaluation.
© 2017 KHOU-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs