Conrad Hilton ordered to come to Houston psychiatric hospital

Conrad Hilton winks at the camera in court.

HOUSTON - Conrad Hilton, the younger brother of socialite Paris Hilton, was ordered by the court to get treatment at a psychiatric hospital here in Houston on Wednesday.

Conrad was arrested over the weekend for allegedly stealing a car and violating a restraining order taken out by his ex-girlfriend.

He has been ordered to check into The Menninger Clinic for evaluation.

