Conor Kennedy, Taylor Swift's ex, arrested

Conor Kennedy (Photo: Aspen Police)

DENVER — Conor Kennedy, eldest son of Robert Kennedy Jr., an environmental activist, and the grandson of Robert Kennedy, was arrested early Thursday morning in Aspen.

Police say Kennedy, 22, was involved in a fight in front of Bootsy Bellows nightclub on Hyman Avenue.

Kennedy was allegedly seen throwing four or five punches to the head of another person.

Aspen police Sgt. Rick Magnuson told The Aspen Times the incident began about 1:40 a.m. MT, when police were called to the nightclub to deal with people who wouldn’t leave. Officer Andy Atkinson responded to the call and was outside the club when he saw a fight break out between two men, Magnuson told the Times.

Atkinson reported seeing Kennedy grab another man by his shirt, pull him down so he was bent over and hit him four or five times in the back of the head with his fists, Magnuson told the Times. Officers attempted to break up the fight, but Kennedy continued to try and attack the man, prompting police to try and restrain him, the Times reported.

“Kennedy and I fell back on to the snow bank on the south side of (Hyman Avenue) where Kennedy attempted to pull away from me and stand up,” Atkinson wrote in his report, according to the Times. “I held on to Kennedy’s arms and rolled him over with assistance from a bystander on to his stomach.”

Kennedy apologized to Atkinson after he was arrested, and said, "He called my friend the f-word,” the Times reported.

It was not clear which “f-word” Kennedy was talking about, Magnuson told the Times.

Kennedy is charged with disorderly conduct, an offense that carries a possible penalty of up to a year in jail and up to $2,650 fine.

Kennedy, who was briefly linked to pop star Taylor Swift in 2012, was arrested in 2013 in front of the White House along with 47 other Sierra Club protesters, including his father, Daryl Hannah and civil rights activist Julian Bond. They were objecting to the proposed Keystone XL tar sands oil pipeline.

Follow Krystyna Biassou on Twitter: @KrystynaMay23