Comic-Con: 'Supernatural' to set up 'Wayward Sisters' spinoff in Season 13

SAN DIEGO — Kansas opened for the Winchester brothers, and Supernatural announced a new sisterly spinoff at Comic-Con.

The potential new series Wayward Sisters will have a backdoor pilot in the upcoming 13th season of the CW drama, which moves time slots beginning Oct. 12 (8 p.m. ET/PT).

Before any news dropped, though, the rock band Kansas surprised fans Sunday with a live rendition of Carry On Wayward Son, which has become an unofficial Supernatural theme song due to its use in every season finale.

The 12th year's last episode was a doozy, ending with the sacrifice of Crowley (Mark Sheppard), the apparent death of angel Castiel (Misha Collins), Mary Winchester (Samantha Smith) sends Lucifer (Mark Pellegrino) to an apocalyptic alternate reality but he takes her with him, and Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) are left to deal with Jack, the half-human spawn of Lucifer.

In some good news, Castiel is still alive and Collins is coming back for another season. "I’m not going away," the actor said.

One of the season's early conflicts will revolve around what the Winchesters should do with Jack.

"Obviously mom being gone and Cass and all this turmoil the brothers find themselves in, now they have this person, this thing, this entity and in Dean’s mind certainly has to go," Ackles said.

Padalecki explained that the show's dealt with the nature vs. nurture argument before. "Sam ever the optimist is trying to figure out the situation and Dean’s shoot first, ask question later."

Added Ackles: "I don’t know why anyone wants to wait to see how this plays out. Dean’s more practical: 'Let’s shoot it in the face.' "

Executive producer Bob Singer confirmed that Mary is still alive, but what to do about her also becomes a problem between the Winchesters.

"She went through the rift with Lucifer and it closed," Singer said. "Dean’s sure that’s curtains for mom, and while he's bereft over that, he accepts that. Sam’s holding on to the fact that she could still be alive."

Guest stars coming back this season include Loretta Devine as psychic Missouri Moseley and Kim Rhodes as Jody Mills, the Winchesters' ally who's the police chief of Sioux Falls, S.D.

Rhodes' character and fan favorite Donna Hanscom (Briana Buckmaster) also figure prominently in Wayward Sisters. Jody's the foster mother of a new generation of young female hunters including the returning Claire Novak (Kathryn Newton) and Alex Jones (Katherine Ramdeen) plus newcomer Patience Turner (Clark Backo), Missouri's estranged granddaughter.

