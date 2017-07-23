Comic-Con: Ben Affleck confirms he's staying on as Batman in DC films

Batman (Ben Affleck, far left), The Flash (Ezra Miller), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) in 'Justice League.' (Photo: Clay Enos)

SAN DIEGO — The Batfleck’s not going anywhere.

In a Warner Bros. panel at Comic-Con on Saturday, Ben Affleck joined his fellow co-stars in Justice League and publicly confirmed his intention to keep playing Batman, rebuffing speculation that surfaced late last week about exiting DC’s superhero movie universe.

“Let me be very clear, I am the luckiest guy in the world," Affleck said. "Batman is the coolest (expletive) part in any universe, DC (or) Marvel. I’m so thrilled to do it.”

He was originally tapped to direct the solo film The Batman, which is now being helmed by Matt Reeves (War for the Planet of the Apes), and Affleck said he's excited to work with the filmmaker. "I will be an ape for Matt Reeves, much less be Batman," he said. "It's a great time to be in the DC universe."

League co-star Ezra Miller, aka The Flash, chimed in, "Don't believe the hype."

But the DC hype was running full steam, unveiling a new Justice League trailer (in theaters Nov. 17) and a video montage of movies coming up, including Suicide Squad 2, Justice League Dark, Batgirl (directed by Joss Whedon), Flashpoint (featuring Miller), Green Lantern Corps and Wonder Woman 2.

There was neither a release date announced for the Wonder Woman sequel nor confirmation of director Patty Jenkins' involvement. But Gal Gadot is definitely in.

"There's nothing not to love about her," the actress said about Wonder Woman, thanking the fans for making her current Diana Prince movie so successful.

Ray Fisher (Cyborg) paid tribute to original Justice League director Zack Snyder, who stepped down to deal with his daughter's suicide, and to Whedon, who took over for him.

"He's not with us, but he's with us," Fisher said of Snyder. "We’re just about finished up with everything. Joss is a great guy and Zack picked the right person to come in and finish up.”

The MVP of the panel was Jason Momoa, who introduced the first clip of his upcoming Aquaman film after just flying in from the set in Australia.

"Aquaman’s not accepted on land or sea. He’s hurt. He’s sensitive. He’s a big onion and we’re just peeling it away. He’s just a big teddy bear," Momoa said of his character.

He also excitedly threw around chairs after the unveiling of the new Justice League trailer and allowed that his favorite moment was surfing on the Batmobile.

"My kids are watching it, and I'm like, 'Daddy's gotta go to work!' "

