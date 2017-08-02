(Photo: Twitter)

Comedian Kathy Griffin recently shaved her entire head in support of her sister's cancer fight.

Writer Yashir Ali tweeted two photos Monday, asking the public to donate to the American Cancer Society.

In solidarity with her sister, who is going through chemo, @kathygriffin shaved her head. Donate to @AmericanCancer: https://t.co/NazIbJ9FQ2 pic.twitter.com/UXr9YH1LYc — Yashar Ali (@yashar) July 31, 2017

Griffin's mother later tweeted, "My daughter Kathleen Mary is a wonderful human being."

My daughter Kathleen Mary is a wonderful human being https://t.co/sEEDEBXMoR — Maggie Griffin (@TipItMaggieG) July 31, 2017

A few days ago, Griffin confirmed she is no longer under a federal investigation for her controversial President Trump bloody head photo scandal.

