Coldplay officially cancels Houston concert that was postponed due to Harvey

HOUSTON -- Coldplay fans will be disappointed to learn the Houston show postponed due to Hurricane Harvey has been officially canceled.

The band posted the following message to their website Friday:

Hello everyone We’re very sorry that we weren’t able to play our show in Houston on August 25 due to Hurricane Harvey. We’ve decided to cancel the show so that everyone can get a refund – but we will make sure that everyone who had tickets for the August 25 show will have priority access for the next time we play in Houston. We send our love to everyone in Houston and everyone affected by the hurricane. Love Coldplay

Coldplay was originally supposed to play Houston at NRG Stadium the Friday before Harvey hit. The following Saturday into Sunday morning Harvey flooded the Houston area.

