Coldplay, Mary J. Blige concerts postponed due to Harvey

HOUSTON -- Coldplay fans were kept on pins and needles while awaiting the fate of Friday night's concert in Houston.

Just before noon Live Nation Houston tweeted, "Due to Hurricane Harvey, tonight’s Coldplay concert at NRG Stadium has been postponed. Ticketholders will be updated when there is further info. We urge all fans in the area to stay safe."

According to the band's Twitter account, Coldplay was already in Houston as of Thursday night.

And The Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land tells fans on Facebook the Mary J. Blige's show previously scheduled for Friday night has also been postponed. The new date for that concert will be Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Also the Lady Antebellum concert scheduled for Sunday at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands has been cancelled.

“Due to the anticipated weather event in Houston this weekend, and in the interest of Fan safety, Sunday’s Lady Antebellum stop … has been cancelled,” said Brian Birr with Live Nation Entertainment.

Refunds will be given, Birr said.

Harvey is expected to make landfall early Saturday morning over Corpus Christi as a Category 3 hurricane, KHOU 11 Meteorologist Brooks Garner said. Houston will be on what’s called the dirty side of the storm, which would send heavy rainfall and flooding across Southeast Texas

