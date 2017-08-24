Coldplay concert still on Friday; Lady Antebellum show cancelled Sunday

Chris Martin, the lead singer of Coldplay, at Wembley Stadium in London, England. (Photo: Sam Neill)

HOUSTON – Coldplay fans worried about Hurricane Harvey ruining the concert, worry not: the show is scheduled to go on, NRG officials said Thursday.

The concert, part of the band’s international “A Head of Dreams Tour,” is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at NRG Stadium.

Harvey is expected to make landfall Saturday over Corpus Christi as a Category 3 hurricane, KHOU 11 Meteorologist Brooks Garner said. Houston will be on what’s called the dirty side of the storm, which would send heavy rainfall and flooding across Southeast Texas, including the Houston area. Some areas could see 5 to 15 inches, while isolated spots could see 20 or more inches.

The Lady Antebellum concert scheduled for Sunday at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands has been cancelled.

“Due to the anticipated weather event in Houston this weekend, and in the interest of Fan safety, Sunday’s Lady Antebellum stop … has been cancelled,” said Brian Birr with Live Nation Entertainment.

Refunds will be given, Birr said.

