'Coach' actor Jerry Van Dyke dead at 86

Jerry Van Dyke ,'Coach', at the TV Land and Nick at Nite Upfront in 'The Bat Cave' on Broadway in New York City on April 24, 2002.

Jerry Van Dyke, the actor and comedian who played lead or second banana in such TV series as "Coach" and "My Mother the Car," has died. He was 86.

Van Dyke's family confirmed his passing Friday to CBS Affiliate WCIA, in the actor's native Illinois.

The brother of actor Dick Van Dyke, Jerry -- who possessed the same likability -- even made guest appearances on "The Dick Van Dyke Show," playing the star's brother.

Born and raised in Danville, Illi., Van Dyke started in stand-up before appearing on his brother's series in the early 1960s. He would make regular appearances on "The Judy Garland Show," "The Ed Sullivan Show" and other variety showcases, and was featured in "The Courtship of Eddie's Father," and the John Wayne comedy "McLintock!"

He then starred in one of the most high-concept situation comedies ever: "My Mother the Car," in which his character's deceased mother is reincarnated as a 1928 Porter automobile. He followed up that short-lived show with another, "Accidental Family."

With scores of TV and movie appearances, Van Dyke scored his greatest success with the long-running ABC comedy "Coach," playing assistant coach Luther Van Dam opposite series star Craig T. Nelson.

Van Dyke earned four Emmy Award nominations for his role.

