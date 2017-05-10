Christopher 'Big Black' Boykin's death causes outpouring from celebs

The man who encouraged us to "do work" has died and many celebrities are in mourning.

News broke Tuesday that Christopher "Big Black" Boykin, partner in hijinks to skateboarder and entrepreneur Rob Dyrdek on their MTV series Rob & Big, passed away.

During the series that aired from 2006 - 2008, the entertaining duo provided viewers many laugh-till-it-hurts moments, including the adoption of a mini horse and an unforgettable trip to a car wash which allowed them to lose themselves to Enrique Iglesias' Do You Know? which blared through the speakers.

Dyrdek grieved the loss on social media, sharing numerous photos on Instagram and informing followers that his "heart is broken."

"We truly were brothers that lived an unexpected unforgettable adventure," he continued. "I just can't fathom that it would end so suddenly. You will forever be in my heart."

His Fantasy Factory co-star Chanel West Coast also shared a sentimental post, in which she said she was "crushed" to hear of Boykin's death.

"You put smiles on a lot of people's faces and you will be missed dearly by SO many," she captioned a black and white picture of the reality star.

Rapper Juicy J chose to honor Boykin on Twitter, conveying his wishes Boykin would rest in peace.

Ridiculousness co-host Sterling "Steelo" Brim also paid a poignant tribute to the celebrity, which described him as "an Overall Great guy."

