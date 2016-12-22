Christina Grimmie family sues Florida venue over her killing

ORLANDO, Fla.—The family of The Voice singer Christina Grimmie is suing the promotional company and the Orlando venue where she was fatally shot while signing autographs.

Grimmie's family filed suit Tuesday against AEG Live and the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Plaza Foundation, which owns the venue, accusing them of failing to take adequate security measures, leading to her murder in June, according to The Orlando Sentinel.

Grimmie, 22, finished third during season six of NBC's The Voice in 2014, and her videos on YouTube have garnered millions of views since then.

She was shot to death after giving a concert in Orlando last June, by a man, Kevin Loible, 27, of St. Petersburg, who then killed himself. Police said his motive was mysterious but he may have been a deranged fan.

A spokesman for The Plaza Live venue couldn't be reached for comment.

Grimmie was killed just two days before a gunman opened fire in a gay nightclub in Orlando, killing 50 people in the deadliest shooting spree in U.S. history. The tragedies helped renew concerns about venue safety for entertainers and audiences alike.

In August Grimmie's family released a series of music videos she recorded to accompany her Side A EP, released in February. The videos were part of a series called The Ballad of Jessica Blue, in which Grimmie played Jessica Blue.