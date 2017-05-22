Chris Cornell's funeral will be Friday in L.A.

Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell rode to fame on the 1990’s grunge rock wave and later helped form Audioslave.(GETTY IMAGES)

NEW YORK — Chris Cornell will be buried Friday in Los Angeles, his attorney Kirk Pasich said Sunday.

Pasich said the Soundgarden frontman will be buried at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in a private service.

Cornell's body was transported to L.A. on Sunday. He was pronounced dead early Thursday morning after being found unresponsive in his Detroit hotel room.

The Wayne County medical examiner's office said Cornell, 52, hanged himself. A full autopsy and results of toxicology tests are pending. Cornell's wife has said he may have taken more of an anti-anxiety drug than he was prescribed.

The lead singer in Audioslave and Soundgarden, Cornell was a leader of the grunge movement.

Imagine Dragons is paying tribute to Cornell during Sunday's Billboard Music Awards.

