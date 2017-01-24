Chicago man gets 9 months in celebrity nude photo hack

Actress Jennifer Lawrence attends the premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Passengers" at Regency Village Theatre on December 14, 2016 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) (Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer, 2016 Getty Images)

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago man was sentenced Tuesday to nine months in prison for hacking the electronic accounts of 30 celebrities and stealing private information, including nude videos and photos.

Edward Majerczyk, 29, also was ordered to pay $5,700 in restitution for counseling services for one undisclosed celebrity victim whose photos were disseminated online.

Majerczyk is accused of orchestrating a "phishing scheme" that illegally accessed more than 300 email and other online accounts, including those belonging to actress Jennifer Lawrence.

According to his plea deal, Majerczyk sent emails to his victims that appeared to have come from internet service providers seeking usernames and passwords. Majerczyk illegally accessed the accounts of those people who provided that information.

Majerczyk pleaded guilty in federal court in Los Angeles last year to one count of unauthorized access to a protected computer to obtain information. He signed a plea agreement for his case to be transferred to Chicago. He was not charged or accused of selling or posting the material online.

Both sides agreed he should receive a 9-month prison term. The charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

Majerczyk's attorney Thomas Needham said in a court filing that his client was "suffering from depression and looked to pornography websites and internet chat rooms in an attempt to fill some of the voids and disappointment he was feeling in his life."

Needham said in a sentencing memo that the fallout from the hacking scandal "deeply affected" Majerczyk, who has seen a therapist for anxiety and panic attacks.

Federal agents have said Lawrence broke down and became distraught during a 2014 meeting about nude photos of her that appeared online. Lawrence called the leak a "sex crime" in an interview with Vanity Fair magazine.

Majerczyk is the second man arrested in connection with the "Celebgate" scandal of 2014. A Pennsylvania man, Ryan Collins, 36, pled guilty to a felony violation of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act and was sentenced to 18 months in October 2016.

The FBI said Collins engaged in a similar "phishing scheme" to obtain access to his victims' accounts by sending emails that appeared to be from Apple or Google, asking for usernames and passwords. When the victims complied (FBI Tip #1: Don't ever do this), Collins used his illicit access to steal "personal information including nude photographs and videos" from his victims' accounts.

As with Majerczyk, Collins was not charged with actually sharing or uploading the private photos of female celebrities online.

