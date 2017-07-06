Chelsea Handler, Tomi Lahren to debate at Politicon

Chelsea Handler and Tomi Lahren are set to have a fierce faceoff at Politicon later this month. (Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images and Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP)

Comedian Chelsea Handler will go head-to-head with conservative political commentator Tomi Lahren at Politicon this year.

The conversation is likely to be intense — Handler has been a vocal about her disapproval of President Trump, while Lahren is a staunch Republican known for her controversial statements.

Lahren made headlines in April when she filed suit against Glenn Beck and The Blaze, saying that she was fired because of her pro-choice stances. She settled the lawsuit in May.

Although it seems like the duo will inevitably butt heads on certain issues, Lahren may be able to keep her cool with Handler as she did with The Daily Show's Trevor Noah in December.

Handler is headlining the third annual non-partisan event, which features debates, panels, film, comedy and other activities. The lineup also includes CNN's Jake Tapper, Ann Coulter and more.

Politicon takes place at the Pasadena Convention Center in Pasadena, Calif., from July 29-30, with Handler and Lahren's event happening on the 29th.

