Channing Tatum says he won't work with Weinstein Co. any longer

Hollywood continues to grapple with the fallout of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, as stars speak out about their own experiences with the ousted movie mogul and — in filmmaker Kevin Smith's case — decide what to do with the money they continue to earn from Weinstein-backed movies.

Channing Tatum cuts loose from Weinstein Company

In another blow to the scandal-shattered Weinstein Company, Channing Tatum vowed Wednesday to never work with the company co-founded by the fallen producer. He also vowed to help eliminate abusive behavior from the creative culture.

In a Facebook post, Tatum, 37, and his producing partner, Reid Carolin, praised Weinstein's accusers as "true heroes" who had "the courage to stand up and speak their truth" about Weinstein. "They are lifting the heavy bricks to build the equitable world we all deserve to live in."

Their lone project at TWC is Matthew Quick’s book, Forgive Me, Leonard Peacock,"about a boy whose life was torn asunder by sexual abuse."

"While we will no longer develop it or anything else that is property of TWC, we are reminded of its powerful message of healing in the wake of tragedy," Tatum's post read. "This is a giant opportunity for real positive change that we proudly commit ourselves to.

"The truth is out— let’s finish what our incredible colleagues started and eliminate abuse from our creative culture once and for all."

The post was signed "Chan and Reid."

Since the allegations against Weinstein became public two weeks ago, his former company (he was fired as co-chairman and resigned from the board on Tuesday) has been teetering, shedding board members and projects, bracing for a flood of lawsuits, seeking new capital and possibly readying for a sale as Hollywood stars rushed to distance themselves.

