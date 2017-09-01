Celebrities react, make big donations to Hurricane Harvey relief

The rain from Hurricane Harvey has finally stopped in Texas, catastrophic flooding has devasated parts of the state. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has said that recovery from the storm will take 'a couple of years.'

As residents evacuate, find shelter and start to rebuild, celebrities are now offering their support.

The largest donation was made from Houston native Michael Dell and his wife donating after pledging $36 million for Harvey relief efforts.

Taylor Swift has pledged "a very sizable donation" to the Houston Food Bank to honor her mother who is a graduate of the University of Houston.

During a heartfelt moment at MTV's Video Music Awards on Sunday, Katy Perry urged viewers to donate to the Red Cross. "We're praying for your safety in the days to come and stay with you as you rebuild, because we're all in this together," said Perry.

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart challenged his celebrity friends to donate $25,000 in an Instagram post on Sunday. He's calling it the "Hurricane Harvey Relief Challenge."

Jennifer Lopez, former football player Alex Rodriguez, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, T.I., DJ Khaled and many more celebrities have all completed Hart's challenge.

"I think we've participated in a lot of challenges on the internet, some meaningful, some meaningless, but we've all done them," Hart said. "At this point I'm going to start a real challenge."

So far, Hart's challenge has raised more than $1 million. He posted about trying to reach $1.5 million on Thursday.

JJ Watt of the Houston Texans created a fundraiser that has raised over $13.5 million as of Friday morning. Ellen DeGeneres and Walmart donated $1 million to the fund on Wednesday, according to Watt's Twitter.

$10 MILLION!!!



Absolutely incredible.



The most difficult times bring out the best in humanity. https://t.co/SR6DmnNbyM pic.twitter.com/0H8jHcZCQc — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 31, 2017

"I know that these recovery efforts are going to be massive," said Watt.

On Thursday, Houston-native Beyonce Knowles launched a relief effort called 'BeyGOOD.' The organization teamed up with Bread of Life and Greater Houston Community Foundation. Donations will go to long-term revitalization and purchasing immediate aid needs.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Aug 31, 2017 at 6:56am PDT

Country singer Chris Young also donated $100,000 to the relief efforts on a GoFundMe account. The money will go directly to the Red Cross, and the campaign has raised over $330,000.

Texas has been hit hard by Hurricane Harvey. I’m donating $100,000 to relief efforts and hope you will join me. https://t.co/oZvwtkp1iU pic.twitter.com/kDLNdj3WVi — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) August 27, 2017

On Wednesday, Texas native and country music superstar George Strait tweeted his plan to host a Harvey benefit concert. Other musicians, like Solange and Fall Out Boy, have announced benefit concerts.

Country band Lady Antebellum tweeted that proceeds from merchandise sales of their Dallas show would be given to relief efforts.

Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by #HurricaneHarvey. pic.twitter.com/HBihHtqUcL — Lady Antebellum (@ladyantebellum) August 28, 2017

Actress Sandra Bullock, who has a home in Austin, committed $1 million to Harvey relief. The Kardashian family donated $500,000 to The Red Cross and The Salvation Army.

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio's foundation, the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, donated $1 million to the United Way Harvey Recovery Fund. The funds will go toward short and long term relief and recovery efforts. United Way Worldwide said Wednesday that the national fund will distribute 100 percent of donations to recovery efforts for those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Singer Miley Cyrus donated $500,000, and her non-profit organization, The Happy Hippie Foundation, is accepting donations for Harvey relief.

I love that my friend @MileyCyrus stepped up for the people of #Texas and is donating half a million dollars. pic.twitter.com/IO8g7rh9zz — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 31, 2017

Actor and Texas native Randy Quaid tweeted and urged people to send him his address if they need help or if they're in danger.

Was born in Harris county TX, know it!If you need help, in danger, will RT your address and location. 🚨#Harvey2017 #HarrisCounty #emergency — Randy Quaid (@RandyRRQuaid) August 27, 2017

Dozens of other celebrities have tweeted their thoughts and prayers to Houston and other parts of Texas.

We are currently overseas in London and all I can think about is how devastated I am as I look at images of the damage Hurricane Harvey has caused. I am praying for the safety of all those affected. Houston has truly been a home to me over the last 8 years. Myself and @futuretheprince are working with local relief groups to aid and assist the people of Texas in anyway we can and in the most immediate way possible. I also want to thank all the men and women of service and volunteers for their courageous efforts to help people in need. I encourage everyone to do what they can to assist the people of Texas knowing whatever effort you can make to help will go a long way. A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Aug 28, 2017 at 2:13am PDT

Woke up still praying for #Harvey to recede. Donating to @RedCross and @SalvationArmyUS. Do whatever you can. — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) August 30, 2017

Texas, we are thinking about you and we love you and we're here for you. Be safe. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 25, 2017

Oh, god. I'm praying for these people in Texas. To all of those who can afford to help the elderly and poor leave, please help them. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) August 25, 2017

Heartbroken. Praying for you Houston 🙏🏻 Please everyone in Texas stay safe. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) August 27, 2017

Praying for Houston what a special place. Making relief donations and sending ❤️. — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) August 27, 2017

💔💔��💔. Prayers, light and love for Texas! 🙏🙌🏻#home #hurricaneharvey A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Aug 28, 2017 at 12:58am PDT

A post shared by @amyschumer on Aug 27, 2017 at 6:54pm PDT

Anyone in the dallas area have a small boat I can take to Houston to help with evacuations? I'll pay for the rental. — Sean Lowe (@SeanLowe09) August 27, 2017

