Celebrities react, make big donations to Hurricane Harvey relief

Suzanne Nuyen , Lindsay Maizland and KHOU.com , KHOU 7:43 PM. CDT September 01, 2017

The rain from Hurricane Harvey has finally stopped in Texas, catastrophic flooding has devasated parts of the state. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has said that recovery from the storm will take 'a couple of years.' 

As residents evacuate, find shelter and start to rebuild, celebrities are now offering their support.

The largest donation was made from Houston native Michael Dell and his wife donating after pledging $36 million for Harvey relief efforts. 

Taylor Swift has pledged "a very sizable donation" to the Houston Food Bank to honor her mother who is a graduate of the University of Houston. 

During a heartfelt moment at MTV's Video Music Awards on Sunday, Katy Perry urged viewers to donate to the Red Cross. "We're praying for your safety in the days to come and stay with you as you rebuild, because we're all in this together," said Perry.

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart challenged his celebrity friends to donate $25,000 in an Instagram post on Sunday. He's calling it the "Hurricane Harvey Relief Challenge."  

 

 

Jennifer Lopez, former football player Alex Rodriguez, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, T.I., DJ Khaled and many more celebrities have all completed Hart's challenge.

"I think we've participated in a lot of challenges on the internet, some meaningful, some meaningless, but we've all done them," Hart said. "At this point I'm going to start a real challenge." 

So far, Hart's challenge has raised more than $1 million. He posted about trying to reach $1.5 million on Thursday.

JJ Watt of the Houston Texans created a fundraiser that has raised over $13.5 million as of Friday morning. Ellen DeGeneres and Walmart donated $1 million to the fund on Wednesday, according to Watt's Twitter.

 

 

"I know that these recovery efforts are going to be massive," said Watt. 

On Thursday, Houston-native Beyonce Knowles launched a relief effort called 'BeyGOOD.' The organization teamed up with Bread of Life and Greater Houston Community Foundation. Donations will go to long-term revitalization and purchasing immediate aid needs. 

 

 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

 

Country singer Chris Young also donated $100,000 to the relief efforts on a GoFundMe account. The money will go directly to the Red Cross, and the campaign has raised over $330,000. 

 

 

On Wednesday, Texas native and country music superstar George Strait tweeted his plan to host a Harvey benefit concert. Other musicians, like Solange and Fall Out Boy, have announced benefit concerts.

Country band Lady Antebellum tweeted that proceeds from merchandise sales of their Dallas show would be given to relief efforts. 

 

 

Actress Sandra Bullock, who has a home in Austin, committed $1 million to Harvey relief. The Kardashian family donated $500,000 to The Red Cross and The Salvation Army.

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio's foundation, the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, donated $1 million to the United Way Harvey Recovery Fund. The funds will go toward short and long term relief and recovery efforts. United Way Worldwide said Wednesday that the national fund will distribute 100 percent of donations to recovery efforts for those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Singer Miley Cyrus donated $500,000, and her non-profit organization, The Happy Hippie Foundation, is accepting donations for Harvey relief. 

 

 

Actor and Texas native Randy Quaid tweeted and urged people to send him his address if they need help or if they're in danger.

 

 

Dozens of other celebrities have tweeted their thoughts and prayers to Houston and other parts of Texas.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

💔💔��💔. Prayers, light and love for Texas! 🙏🙌🏻#home #hurricaneharvey

A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on

 

A post shared by @amyschumer on

