Celebrate Houston and Beyond at the 2017 Greater Houston Partnership Soirée

Join the Greater Houston Partnership at Hotel ZaZa on Saturday, August 26 for the 2017 Soirée.

This year’s theme, Houston and Beyond, celebrates Houston’s history with space exploration, the diversity of our global industries and our acknowledged status as a dynamic city moving beyond barriers.

Mingle with more than 750 of Houston’s dignitaries, consular corps and business elite, while exploring corners of the galaxy with heavenly food and drink.

Amidst dancing with the stars, take pause to gaze at stellar entertainment, including a casino, and bid on items in an auction of cosmic proportions.

Soirée also offers uniquely themed rooms full of culinary delights.

Keep the party going at the Space Invaders After Party where attendees can expect a DJ, dancing, drinks and much more.

The Partnership’s Soiree helps advance our mission to make Houston one of this world’s best places to live, work and build a business.

For more information, click here.

WHEN:

Saturday, August 26, 2017

Soirée – 7 p.m. to Midnight

Space Invaders After Party – 11 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Where:

Hotel ZaZa

5701 Main Street

Houston, TX 77005

Ticket Packages

• Soirée and Hotel Stay Package – $900 per couple

The package includes 2 tickets to the Soirée and a room for the night of the Soirée at Hotel ZaZa

• Soirée and Space Invaders After Party Package – $650 per couple

The package includes 2 tickets to the Soirée and Space Invaders After Party

• Soirée and Space Invaders After Party Package – $340 per person

The package includes 1 ticket to the Soirée and Space Invaders After Party

• Late Night Ticket and Space Invaders After Party Package – $120 per person

The package includes one hour at the Soirée starting at 10 p.m. and access to the Space Invaders After Party

Individual Tickets

• Soirée Ticket – $300 per person

• Space Invaders After Party Ticket – $50 per person

