Casey Affleck addresses harassment allegations after the Oscars

The best picture fiasco wasn’t the only scandal during this year’s Academy Awards. Casey Affleck's win for best actor also sparked some online debate.

Allegations of sexual harassment and disparagement in lawsuits filed by women who worked on the film I'm Still Here were repeatedly referenced on social media throughout awards season, with several arguing they should be taken into consideration by the governing bodies of awards shows, including the Academy.

Although the actor said that both parties are prohibited from commenting on the matter, which was settled out of court, Affleck addressed the situation post-Oscars in an interview with the Boston Globe, saying people condemning him online don't know what happened.

“I believe that any kind of mistreatment of anyone for any reason is unacceptable and abhorrent, and everyone deserves to be treated with respect in the workplace and anywhere else,” he said in the interview. “There’s really nothing I can do about it. Other than live my life the way I know I live it and to speak to what my own values are and how I try to live by them all the time.”

Although the accusations are seven years old, Fresh Off the Boat actress Constance Wu was one of many who returned attention to the issue before the Oscars, tweeting her disapproval at Affleck and the Academy once the nominations were released in January.

