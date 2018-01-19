Carrie Underwood shares wrist X-ray two months after injury: 'I'm good to go!'

Carrie Underwood performs onstage at the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 8, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images) (Photo: Rick Diamond, 2017 Getty Images)

Rest easy, Carrie Underwood fans — the songstress is recovering well.

The country singer shared an X-ray image of her wrist on Instagram Friday saying she was "good to go" after her latest check-up.

Although she doesn't share specifics, a metal plate and screws can be seen attached to her wrist in the image.

In the post's caption, she also thanked her doctor and physical therapy "angel" for "fixing (her) up!"

The photo comes just over two months after she injured herself in a fall on the steps outside her home near Nashville, which also left her needing 40 to 50 stitches on her face.

"In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well. I’ll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told Mike (Fisher, Underwood's husband) that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in," she wrote to her fans in November.

