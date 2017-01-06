Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds laid to rest, side by side

A funeral procession transports Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher to their joint Memorial and Funeral at Forest Lawn Cemetery on January 6, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) (Photo: Frederick M. Brown, 2017 Getty Images)

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds are together again, both in a corporeal and spiritual sense.

People and TMZ reported that the mother-daughter duo, who lived next door to each other in the Hollywood Hills, were buried side by side Friday afternoon at nearby Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

Fisher, who died at 60 on Dec. 27, was cremated earlier this week but according to TMZ and Entertainment Tonight, some of her ashes were separated and placed in a coffin next to that of her 84-year-old mother, who succumbed to an apparent stroke one day after her daughter's death.

In a gesture that fit perfectly with the Star Wars actress' legacy of removing the stigma around mental illness, her brother Todd carried those ashes in an urn shaped like a green-and-white Prozac capsule.

Their burial came one day after Thursday's private memorial service at their homes, where photographers spotted Meryl Streep, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jamie Lee Curtis, Candice Bergen, Ed Begley Jr., Penny Marshall and Richard Dreyfuss were seen entering, in addition to Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd, brother Todd Fisher and half-sisters Joely and Tricia Fisher. (Joely and Tricia are the children of Carrie and Todd's father Eddie and his third wife, Connie Stevens.)

Later Friday, New York theaters were due to dim their marquees for one minute at 7:45 p.m. ET, its customary salute to the passing of theater luminaries. And on Saturday, HBO is set to air their documentary Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds (8 ET/PT).

Fisher and Reynolds both made their Broadway debuts in 1973 in the musical comedy revival of Irene, which earned Reynolds a Tony Award nomination. Reynolds also appeared on Broadway in Woman of the Year and the musical revue Debbie, and toured with Annie Get Your Gun and The Unsinkable Molly Brown. Fisher wrote and most recently appeared on Broadway in her solo show Wishful Drinking, and also appeared in Agnes of God.

The official cause of death for Fisher, who suffered a cardiac emergency while flying from London to Los Angeles on Dec. 23, has not been established. It's not clear when that information would be disclosed because a temporary "security hold" has been placed on the autopsy results, according to Ed Winter, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office.

Winter wouldn't say who ordered the security hold or why but it's not uncommon in high-profile celebrity deaths. After Whitney Houston was found dead in a bathtub in a Beverly Hills hotel on Feb. 11, 2012, the Beverly Hills police placed a security hold on her autopsy results, which weren't made public until that April.

Houston's death was determined to have been caused by accidental drowning and heart disease brought on by longterm cocaine use.

It's possible that Fisher's heart may have been damaged during the period she used drugs such as cocaine to self-medicate before accepting her bipolar disorder diagnosis.