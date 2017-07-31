Carol Burnett relies on 'A Little Help' from kids in new Netflix series

Actress Carol Burnett attends the 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 30, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez, 2016 Getty Images)

Carol Burnett’s new Netflix series is literally child’s play.

The streaming service Monday announced that the Emmy-winning legend will headline A Little Help with Carol Burnett, an unscripted comedy in which she interacts with a panel of 4-to-8-year-olds. The 12 half-hour episodes, to be filmed in front of a studio audience, will premiere in 2018.

Help, the latest addition to the genre popularized by Kids Say the Darndest Things and Little Big Shots, will feature celebrities and everyday people who bring “their real-life issues to a gaggle of kids who dish back hilarious, hard-hitting guidance.”

Netflix released a funny video of Burnett’s “job interview,” in which a boy boss is unfamiliar with the Screen Actors Guild life achievement honoree or her career accomplishments, including The Carol Burnett Show. Despite that, he decides to give her a chance, ending the interview with a fist bump and a bit of advice: “Stay woke.”

Burnett, 84, who received the Screen Actors Guild’s life achievement award last year, is in sync with younger co-stars.

“Someone once asked me how old I am inside,” she said in statement. “I thought about it and came up with, ‘I’m about 8.’ So it’s going to be a lot of fun playing with kids my age.”

Burnett joins other legendary stars at Netflix. Her friend, Julie Andrews, stars and produces the children’s show, Julie’s Greenroom, which featured Burnett as a guest star. Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin star in the comedy Grace and Frankie.

