Captain America applauds Adler's response to sexist email

AUSTIN, Texas -- Austin Mayor Steve Adler is getting national praise for his response to a man's sexist email that bashes the city for all-female screenings of 'Wonder Woman' scheduled at the Alamo Drafthouse.

Chris Evans, famous for playing Captain American in several Marvel films, tweeted "Bravo" to Adler on Thursday for his response to a man's email.

"Thanks, but what does this guy really know about superhero movies anyway?" Adler responded.

Adler's office released the email the mayor received and his response Wednesday night.

The author of the email, a man Adler's office identified as Richard A. Ameduri, wrote to Adler, "I hope every man will boycott Austin and do what he can to diminish Austin and to cause damage to the city’s image."

"The notion of a woman hero is a fine example of women’s eagerness to accept the appearance of achievement without actual achievement. Women learn from an early age to value make-up, that it’s OK to pretend that you are greater than you actually are," Ameduri continued. "Name something invented by a woman! Achievements by the second rate gender pale in comparison to virtually everything great in human history was accomplished by men, not women."

Adler didn't pull any punches in his response.

"I am writing to alert you that your email account has been hacked by an unfortunate and unusually hostile individual," Adler said. "Please remedy your account’s security right away, lest this person’s uninformed and sexist rantings give you a bad name. After all, we men have to look out for each other!"

He went on to name more than few achievements that women have made with a tongue-in-cheek tone suggesting that Ameduri would be embarrassed if anyone believed that he wrote the statements in his email.

"You and I are serious men of substance with little time for the delicate sensitivities displayed by the pitiful creature who maligned your good name and sterling character by writing that abysmal email," Adler said.

National websites including Entertainment Weekly, RollingStone.com and Mashable also covered the mayor's response.

