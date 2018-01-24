Candice Bergen to return to CBS in 'Murphy Brown' revival

In this 1997 photo, Candice Bergen, left, and Lily Tomlin star in 'Murphy Brown.' (Photo: Handout)

Looking for a strong voice in these politically charged times? Say hello (again) to Murphy Brown.

Candice Bergen will return as her iconic namesake character, who famously jousted with real-life Vice President Dan Quayle, in a revival of the popular comedy, with CBS on Wednesday ordering 13 episodes for the 2018-19 TV season.

Creator, writer and executive producer Diane English, who gave the series its distinctive voice, will return as writer and executive producer, with Bergen serving as an executive producer, too.

Brown, which ran from 1988 to 1998, was set at FYI, a fictional TV newsmagazine that featured the characters talking about current-day political events.

When Brown launched, Murphy was a strong-willed, sharp-tongued, 40-year-old journalist, who had just returned from the Betty Ford Center after giving up drinking and smoking.

As it hits the 30th anniversary of its initial launch, Brown returns to a much-changed media landscape, playing in a world of cable news, social media, "fake news" and a different political and cultural climate.

During its run, Brown was critically acclaimed and won 18 Emmys, including five for Bergen.

The show wasn't afraid to engage in cultural debates, with some discussion topics, while cutting-edge at the time, becoming dated over time.

Most famously, a pregnant Murphy's decision to raise her baby alone becoming a source of real-world debate. In a 1992 speech, Quayle, then the vice president, said the character was mocking the importance of fathers; Brown responded with an episode focusing on the diversity and variety of families.

Talks are proceeding with other series regulars as plans proceed. Brown is the latest of the broadcast TV revivals from the 1980s and 1990s, joining Will & Grace, now on NBC, and Roseanne, returning to ABC on March 27.

