Calvin Harris taps Katy Perry for new song, resurfacing Taylor Swift drama

Calvin and Katy, together at last. (Photo: Getty)

It's safe to say Katy Perry and Calvin Harris' forthcoming new song won't be on Taylor Swift's favorites playlist.

On Tuesday, Harris shared the tracklist for his new album, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, which will feature a track with Katy Perry (title: TBA). She's in good company, considering Harris recruited a laundry list of music's biggest names to appear on the album, including Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, Frank Ocean, Pharrell, John Legend, Snoop Dogg, Future, Migos, Big Sean, Travis Scott and more.

Harris and Perry are linked by their shared histories with Taylor Swift, which caused their paths to almost cross in a scuffle on Twitter last summer. After his relationship with Swift ended earlier that year, Harris confirmed that she wrote the lyrics to his hit with Rihanna, This is What You Came For.

Following press rumblings that the DJ disrespected Swift by keeping their track a secret, Harris responded on Twitter with a string of since-deleted posts. "I know you're off tour and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy ETC but I'm not that guy, sorry. I won't allow it," he wrote, alluding to Swift's well-documented feud with Katy Perry.



The same afternoon, Perry tweeted a knowing GIF and re-shared an older tweet, "Time, the ultimate truth teller," leading people to think she was responding to Harris.

Perry, whose new album is expected to come out this summer, alluded to her Swift drama in a recent interview with EW. "Honestly, when women come together and they decide to unite, this world is going to be a better place," she said. "Period end of story. But, let me say this: Everything has a reaction or a consequence so don't forget about that, OK, honey."

Harris' Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, arrives June 30.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM